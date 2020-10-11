Can Hindustan Unilever’s Kissan get Indians to embrace peanut butter like it did with jam?

India got its first peanut butter decades ago, in 1962, with the brand Prutina. After being inert for many years, the segment only saw some traction in the last couple of decades, with entries like Sundrop, Funfoods, etc. It is yet to see the same acceptance as other rival formats, like jam, honey and butter. Also, major food companies like Britannia, Parle, ITC, Amul and Nestle are yet to dip their fingers into it.