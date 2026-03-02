Can Snabbit crack the Zomato–Swiggy playbook for home chores?

Quick home services platform Snabbit wants to position itself as an everyday essential with its main brand campaign, centred around the idea, "Make Snabbit a habit.”

Aayush Vyas, head of brand marketing at Snabbit, says the objective is to drive a fundamental behavioural shift in how consumers view the category.

“The whole big idea is ‘Make Snabbit a habit’. The category is still fresh. We noticed that a lot of our jobs were coming in only during moments of panic – when house help didn’t show up or when there was an urgent cleaning requirement. We don’t want to be treated like a panic button. We want to be a habit button.”

From emergency fixes to everyday chores

Launched as a 10-minute home services platform, Snabbit operates across Mumbai, Thane, Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad and is entering Delhi. While speed remains a key proposition, the brand is now placing greater emphasis on habit-building rather than urgency.

The brand has onboarded actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav as its "CEO (Chore Expert Officer)". The ad showcases his iconic Bandiya character from Chup Chup Ke movie, highlighting him as an expert in managing everyday household chores.

The previous campaigns visually lean into relatable, slightly messy home scenarios – unfolded laundry piling up on chairs, dusty fans, cluttered surfaces – to highlight how small, “invisible” chores quietly build up over time.

“You don’t realise when your chair becomes a laundry basket or when the laundry just keeps piling up. Suddenly it feels overwhelming, and you panic-call. We’re saying – don’t wait for that moment. Make Snabbit a habit so you don’t fall into those situations,” Vyas explains.

Interestingly, consumer behaviour has already begun expanding beyond traditional “jhadu-pocha-bartan” tasks. The company has seen requests ranging from unpacking suitcases and peeling peas to folding laundry, bathroom cleaning, kitchen platform scrubbing, and even decorating Christmas trees.

“These aren’t always regular use cases, but they show that customers are beginning to see our workforce, whom we call experts, as support for any task that feels tedious or mentally draining,” he adds.

Focus shifts to frequency and repeated usage

While awareness of the quick home services category has grown in metro markets, Snabbit’s current campaign is geared towards driving first-time trials and increasing repeat usage.

“In the markets we operate in, people are aware of the category. Now our focus is on first-time users and then converting them into repeat customers. We are running a high-frequency campaign because frequency drives habits,” says Vyas.

The company has rolled out a full-scale 360-degree push, spanning out-of-home (OOH), digital performance marketing, auto-rickshaw branding, metro pole takeovers in Gurgaon, society gate branding, and hyperlocal activations.

“If you’re stepping out, you’ll see us on metropoles or autos. If you’re on your phone, you’ll see performance ads on Instagram. We’ve mapped the customer’s entire day and tried to tap every touchpoint,” he says.

Aayush Vyas, head of brand marketing at Snabbit

The creative messaging remains consistent across formats, reinforcing the central idea of habit formation rather than just speed.

Urban Company’s quick-service arm InstaHelp, a direct competitor to Snabbit, operates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Pune, offering 10–15 minute on-demand household help and recently launched its ‘Emotional Atyachar’ ad to depict the stress when regular help cancels.

Pronto, which is also present in key metros including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, focuses on hyper-local, instant household services in the same quick-help category.

Urban households at the core

Snabbit is targeting urban households with “high routine load and low routine bandwidth"—a phrase Vyas uses to describe working professionals juggling mental to-do lists alongside long or irregular work hours.

The platform caters to both “structured households” (families with children or elderly dependents) and “unstructured households” (young couples, nuclear families, and individuals living alone). According to Vyas, the order split between these two cohorts is currently equal.

The category itself is witnessing significant traction. Vyas estimates that the broader quick home services segment sees roughly 1.5 million jobs per month across players, though he clarified that these figures are indicative.

In a recent development, Snabbit announced an acquihire of the founding team of Pync as it looks to scale in India’s fast-growing quick home services market. Pync founders Harsh Prateek, Mayank S and Dev Priyam will join Snabbit in senior operational and business roles.

Founded in 2023, Pync began as a car-cleaning subscription startup before pivoting to quick home services. The move comes amid Snabbit’s reported talks to raise a larger funding round of about $100 million, after having already secured over $25 million from investors including Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.

Organic content and selective influencer collaborations

Snabbit’s distinctive uniforms have also sparked organic social media content, with users posting reels featuring Snabbit experts playing cards at home or assisting with unconventional tasks.

“These are completely organic. We don’t ask our experts to create reels. When we come across something interesting, we try to engage with the creator and amplify it,” Vyas notes.

Last week, the platform found itself at the centre of online chatter for an unusual reason in Gurugram. A residential society grabbed attention after its weekday visitor register revealed the same name appearing multiple times – Snabbit.

As per the log dated February 20, the society availed Snabbit’s services seven times in a single day. The repeated entries quickly triggered curiosity on social media, with many users citing it as a sign of growing dependence on on-demand domestic help for everyday chores.

Gurugram society’s weekday visitor register

The brand does not follow a fixed influencer strategy but collaborates selectively when there is a natural fit. “We’re not investing blindly in influencer marketing. If there’s a strong, organic fit with a campaign idea, we approach them,” he says.

Building the ‘Zomato habit’ for home services

In a competitive and still-evolving quick-service ecosystem, Snabbit believes long-term differentiation will come from behavioural stickiness rather than price wars.

“Speed and reliability will be claimed by everyone. The real question is who is able to inculcate a habit? Today, ordering from platforms like Zomato or Swiggy is second nature for many users. It’s not always about urgency – it’s about habit. That’s the shift we want to create in our category,” Vyas said.

Snabbit offers weekday services starting at Rs 99 per hour, while weekend bookings are priced at Rs 149 per hour.

While the company continues to promise 10-minute arrivals – enabled by training centres located close to demand clusters – it is consciously reducing communication around speed and amplifying its habit-building narrative.

As the quick home services space matures, Snabbit’s bet is clear: in a category born out of urgency, the next phase of growth will be driven by routine.