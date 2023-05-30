Can virtual influencer Maya charm consumers into shopping on Myntra?

The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform kicks off the 18th edition of its biannual ‘End of Reason Sale’ with Maya and SRK.
Influencer marketing has been around for a while, but a relatively new trend is now taking India’s consumer industry by storm – the rise of virtual influencers. For many years now, global brands like Nike, Calvin Klein and Samsung, have flocked towards this phenomenon. India followed suit in January 2022, when it got its first virtual influencer – ‘Kyra’.
And now, Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Myntra has unveiled its first virtual fashion influencer – ‘Maya’.
Sunder Balasubramanian, chief marketing officer, Myntra, shares, “Maya, a unique representative of Myntra Fashion Forward (FWD), will operate as an influencer across social media. Along with this, ‘she’ will be a part of our social commerce piece itself in the Myntra Studio.”
“Maya will talk about different styles and trends. There will also be associations with different Myntra style squad influencers. Maya and our influencers will co-build trends and help users to identify (trends), and also enable easier shopping experiences.”
Myntra has launched Maya, along with the 18th edition of its biannual ‘End of Reason Sale’ (‘EORS’). Maya will be the ‘style hacker’ in ‘EORS-18’, helping Gen Z to identify trends and offers. The digital avatar goes by the ‘@maya_unlimited’ handle on Instagram, and is imagined to be based out of Bengaluru in Myntra’s virtual universe.
Balasubramanian adds, “As pioneers in this space, we understand the need to marry global advancements with what’s keeping the next generation excited, and reimagine the landscape every now and then. Maya is set to become the ultimate ‘style hacker’, setting new benchmarks in the world of fashion with her on-trend and experimental approach that’s sure to win the hearts of fashionistas across the country.”
EORS-18 is set to begin on June 1, 2023, with early access for ‘Myntra Insiders’ a day earlier, on May 31. The shopping carnival will be showcasing a wide selection of over 6,000 brands and two million styles.
As per the brand, Maya will handpick her favourites from EORS-18, and will also share the hottest FWD trends on her Instagram handle, giving the audience a glimpse into the next-phase of product recommendations.
According to the ‘Virtual Influencers Survey 2022’, 58% of the respondents follow at least one virtual influencer. Additionally, 27% follow these influencers for their content; 19% and 15% follow them for their storytelling and ability to inspire, respectively.
Myntra seems to be on an AI-driven spree, as it recently launched MyStylist, which acts as a personal stylist to users. The brand also rolled out MyFashionGPT, which allows people to search in a conversational mode, rather than just keyword searches.
“These pieces allow people to not only see more selection and exciting offers, but also discover it in a manner that’s most suitable for them,” says Balasubramanian.
“On the tech side, we have enabled vernacular search, where consumers can come in and search for whatever they seek, in terms of styles and fashion, in over 11 languages.”
How important is EORS for Myntra?
According to Balasubramanian, EORS is extremely important for the brand.
“The event enables more and more Indians to come and make branded fashion choices. EORS will always get a high focus, in terms of how to invest in it – whether it’s a marketing campaign, tech-first initiatives, or just the overall service that we want to provide to our consumers.”
From men’s casual wear, to women’s beauty and personal care, to kids wear, after every six months, Myntra drives a wider selection and offers for everybody during EORS.
“Last year, we focussed on beauty and personal care strategically. This year, from a selection point of view, we’re doing 100% more than what we did for last year’s EORS. This year, you will see much more excitement, in terms of offers and deals,” informs Balasubramanian.
The brand has roped in the superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) as the face of EORS-18.
Khan will be seen in a series of captivating ads, with a focus on the exciting and disruptive constructs of Myntra’s EORS-18. The campaign will be amplified extensively via multimedia channels – leading up to, and during, EORS-18. Khan will be visible on the app, to further garner the audience’s attention.
Talking about the association with Khan, Balasubramanian, states, “SRK is among the few iconic celebrities whose popularity knows no boundaries and transcends age groups.”
While the brand’s main focus has always been Gen Z, in its earlier associations, it partnered with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, etc.
What made the brand choose Khan this time around?
Balasubramanian says that Khan is someone who can’t be excluded from any segment or any cohort.
“He’s as much a Gen Z celebrity as he’s a millennial celebrity, or any other celebrity.”
“We’re talking to everyone for EORS-18, from a Gen Z to millennial, in metros to non-metros, Tier-II/III towns. We have an ambassador who conveys the brand’s message to all cohorts. He’s loved by all. He’s respected by audiences across all cohorts,” adds Balasubramanian.