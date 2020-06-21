Carnival Cinemas owner launches cloud kitchens, to sell via Swiggy and Zomato

On venturing into cloud kitchen concept Dr Shrikant Bhasi, founder and chairman, Carnival Group said, “Food is and always will be a huge industry. We understand the current scenario of COVID-19 pandemic is not very favorable for many existing restaurant and hotels. The idea is to think beyond it. We believe in providing healthy food options at the best in class price range. There is a huge potential in the cloud kitchen segment and that too when we have a strong network of around 150 plus theatres in over 120 cities across India so we don’t need to invest in the biggest expense traditional restaurants deal with: real estate costs. Over next two years we aim to invest around Rs 15 Cr for setting up 100 cloud units in our cinemas and two more Central Commissaries. With this new venture, we will ensure that our customers remain safe while having a delightful experience at a pocket friendly price.”