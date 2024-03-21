Castrol announces partnership with Mumbai Indians as official performance partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The association will see Castrol's logo on the players' gear throughout the season.
Castrol, a subsidiary of the bp group and a lubricant brand, has announced its association with Mumbai Indians as the ‘Official Performance Partner’ for the upcoming Indian Premier League, commencing on 22 March 2024.
This association underscores Castrol’s legacy of aligning with some of the prestigious sporting extravaganzas. Notably, Castrol’s previous partnership with JioCinema for streaming the 2023 TATA Indian Premier League as an associate sponsor underscores its dedication to top-tier sports events.
As Mumbai Indians’ official performance partner, emblems of bp and Castrol will prominently be visible on the lead leg of all player’s official gear throughout the league 2024 season. With a century-long reputation for delivering performance-driven products and services, bp and Castrol’s partnership with Mumbai Indians, a global franchise renowned for its consistent and stellar performances, resonates deeply with the brand’s core values.
Rohit Talwar, VP and head of marketing of Castrol India, expressed his delight, stating, “We are thrilled to associate with Mumbai Indians, a team synonymous with excellence in the most celebrated cricketing league. With seven championships under their belt, MI epitomises high performance in cricket. Their relentless pursuit of excellence mirrors Castrol’s commitment to high-performance lubricants. This association underscores our dedication to offering nothing but the best to our customers, and we wholeheartedly support the team in their endeavour for the tournament.”
A spokesperson of Mumbai Indians remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Castrol and bp join us. Their global market dominance, coupled with our expansive fan base, presents a unique opportunity for them to reach out to a captive fan base through the partnership with MI.”
This association with a storied team marks a milestone for Castrol as it embarks on an exciting journey anchored in innovation and technology. With a belief in the enduring demand for mobility solutions for internal combustion engines and a commitment to introducing products for the burgeoning EV segment, Castrol aims to engage with a broader audience and reaffirm its status as the preferred choice for advanced-performance lubricants and services.