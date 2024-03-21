Castrol announces partnership with Mumbai Indians as official performance partner

Rohit Talwar, VP and head of marketing of Castrol India, expressed his delight, stating, “We are thrilled to associate with Mumbai Indians, a team synonymous with excellence in the most celebrated cricketing league. With seven championships under their belt, MI epitomises high performance in cricket. Their relentless pursuit of excellence mirrors Castrol’s commitment to high-performance lubricants. This association underscores our dedication to offering nothing but the best to our customers, and we wholeheartedly support the team in their endeavour for the tournament.”