CavinKare enters hand sanitiser category, tries ‘sachet’ magic once again

The FMCG major unveiled its hand sanitiser range which also includes a 2ml sachet priced at Re 1. It had also introduced the first shampoo sachets.
“What the rich man can enjoy, the common man should be able to afford” – The late R Chinnikrishnan (famously known as the ‘father of the sachet revolution’) was quoted as saying. Chinnikrishnan, father of CK Ranganathan, chairman and MD of Chennai-based FMCG major CavinKare, revolutionised the shampoo segment by democratising the product. In 1983, CavinKare’s brand CHIK introduced a 10ml shampoo sachet (priced at 50p).
CavinKare has now introduced the same format for its hand sanitisers, which have been announced in various SKUs (stock keeping units) across three key brands. The SKUs are of 2ml, 10ml, 50ml, 90ml, 400ml, 800ml and five litre packs. The 2ml CHIK packs will be available for Re 1. While the five litre pack has already been introduced across the country, the other SKUs will be launched soon. CavinKare also tried its sachet trick in the perfume category last year, by launching 2ml (Rs 3) sachets of its perfume brand Spinz.
This is also the company’s foray into the hand sanitiser segment. The spike in the demand for the product in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has resulted in more players entering the space. Apart from CavinKare, Dabur also recently introduced its line of sanitisers. Other popular brands in the space are HUL’s Lifebuoy and RB’s Dettol.
“This is not merely a product launch, but a service that we are launching for the safety of every citizen across urban and rural areas of our country,” says Ranganathan.
“While it generally takes six to 18 months to develop a new product, it is because of our R&D team, which had already researched about sanitiser and kept the formulation ready, (that) we were able to make it available in the market in just two weeks’ time from its initiation,” Ranganathan adds.
The hand sanitisers have been launched under CavinKare’s existing flagship brands – CHIK, Nyle – and professional care brand – Raaga. The 2ml sachet (starting at Re 1) has been launched with the proposition of affordability and accessibility, and will be available in kirana stores throughout the country.
CavinKare’s brand portfolio includes shampoos (CHIK, Meera, Karthika and Nyle), hair wash powders (Meera and Karthika), coconut oil (Meera), fairness creams (Fairever), deodorant talc (Spinz), pickles, snacks (Ruchi, Chinni’s, Garden), hair colours (Indica), retail salon products (Raaga Professional), beverages (Maa), dairy (Cavin’s), and beauty salons (Green Trends and Limelite).