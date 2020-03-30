CavinKare enters hand sanitiser category, tries ‘sachet’ magic once again

CavinKare has now introduced the same format for its hand sanitisers, which have been announced in various SKUs (stock keeping units) across three key brands. The SKUs are of 2ml, 10ml, 50ml, 90ml, 400ml, 800ml and five litre packs. The 2ml CHIK packs will be available for Re 1. While the five litre pack has already been introduced across the country, the other SKUs will be launched soon. CavinKare also tried its sachet trick in the perfume category last year, by launching 2ml (Rs 3) sachets of its perfume brand Spinz.