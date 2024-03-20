Centuary Mattress announces debut sponsorship with Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This partnership will strengthen Centuary's presence in the Deccan community and enhance brand visibility nationally.
Centuary Mattress, announces its debut sponsorship for Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024. This marks a milestone for the brand as it extends its support to a franchise in the IPL T20 cricket league, reflecting Centuary’s commitment to supporting sports and connecting with cricket enthusiasts across the country.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a history of success. At the same time, Centuary Mattress commands a solid market share across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.
As a brand that is rooted in the city and cultural fabric of Hyderabad, this partnership will help Centuary further strengthen its presence in the Deccan community while also enhancing its brand visibility on a national scale. As part of the sponsorship agreement contract, the Centuary Mattress logo will be displayed on the leading leg of the player’s trousers.
Uttam Malani, executive director at Centuary Mattress, said, “We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since this is our first-ever association with such a prestigious sporting franchise, which is also a Hyderabad-based entity, it will not only strengthen our local connection but also elevate the spirit of cricket in our city. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians and through this partnership we look forward to engaging with fans in a meaningful way while promoting our commitment to quality sleep.”
K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad stated “We are excited to welcome Centuary Mattress as our official sponsor for 2024 season. This partnership signifies our shared values of excellence, performance, and dedication to providing the best experience for fans and players alike. We look forward to a successful collaboration that inspires mutual growth for both brands.”
As the tournament approaches, Centuary Mattress remains committed to delivering comfort and support to customers across the country. The partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad reflects the company's commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and enhancing the overall well-being of individuals by emphasising the need for cooler and more rejuvenating sleep.