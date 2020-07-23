Chat with Cure.Fit's marketing head on lockdown fitness, ready-to-eat food, online diagnostics

The next (immediate) goal in this division is to increase the supply, and range of products. “With regards to the apparel business, we have the advantage of multiple people working out using the Cult platform classes, personal training, etc., who might buy the products. We don’t need to compete with Myntra, Amazon, etc., because we don’t need to rely on that platform to drive our marketing efforts. A lot of people use our app and we can sell to the fitness audience that we already have on this platform,” Krishnaswamy says.