Chinese Wok focuses major marketing push on IPL, allocates 60-70% of Q1 budget

Indians have long cherished Chinese cuisine, particularly the spice-forward, street-style variant commonly referred to as Desi Chinese. Although many consumers savour this cuisine at roadside stalls or casual dining establishments, there has historically been a lack of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) dedicated specifically to Chinese food. That is where Chinese Wok comes into play.

Under Lenexis Foodworks, it aims to become a household name in India's Desi-Chinese cuisine landscape. The QSR chain has recently launched a Rs 99 Superr Bowl during the cricket season to appeal to aspirational consumers seeking affordable options. It has rolled out its first major video-led campaign, choosing the current IPL season as the key moment for its debut.

Aayush Madhusan Agrawal, founder and director of Lenexis Foodworks, shared that the initiative has received a positive response thus far, with numerous customers buying multiple Super Bowls and exploring other menu items.

“The brand is making a significant investment in the cricketing event, allocating 60–70% of its Q1 marketing budget to the IPL campaign.”

The target audience includes consumers aged 13 to 40, comprising school and college students, early-career professionals, and young families.

Digital-first marketing approach

Chinese Wok relies predominantly on digital marketing. The brand employs targeted digital campaigns to engage specific age groups and audiences in various regions. Key channels include platforms such as Meta, Google, YouTube, and JioHotstar, particularly during the IPL.

Collaborations with influencers account for approximately 10–15% of the marketing budget. The brand is partnering with over 150 micro-influencers in major cities to enhance this campaign.

Additionally, over 50 food bloggers are visiting outlets to experience the new Augmented Reality (AR) dining elements and recent launches, including the Superrr Bowl. A select group of three to five Category A influencers will create contextual content that connects IPL with food for both Chinese Wok and Big Bowl, another brand under the Lenexis Foodworks umbrella.

“Our goal is to build relatability, boost footfalls, and ride the IPL wave with content that feels local, timely, and shareable,” Agrawal added.

The brand observes a significant amount of organic influencer content, with customers sharing their experiences without any paid partnerships, particularly in cities such as Bangalore and Chennai.

Outdoor advertising is used selectively, mainly for visibility during new city launches.

Expansion plans

The brand formerly known as Wok Express was founded in 2015 by Aayush Agrawal under the parent company Lenexis FoodWorks. It has since grown rapidly, offering quick-service Indo-Chinese food across multiple Indian cities.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese Wok operated 30 stores. Over the next three years post-pandemic, it grew to more than 200 outlets across 35 cities, representing a significant increase.

With its cricket-themed campaign, Chinese Wok seeks to enhance its presence in the eastern market and in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, with a strategy to open 100 stores annually, expanding from the current 230 outlets. These cities are expected to drive the brand’s future revenue.

“With a majority of stores in cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, we are now eyeing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as the next major growth frontier.”

The brand’s goal is to reach 500 stores by 2027, with the objective of achieving an annual revenue rate of Rs 1,000 crore by FY26.

Balancing dine-in and delivery

Chinese Wok focuses on both online and offline growth. Agrawal said the brand is already observing early indicators of growth in group dine-ins, especially during evening matches.

“We’re already witnessing early signs of growth in group dine-ins, particularly during evening matches. As the tournament progresses, we expect this momentum to build further—especially with the combo-led messaging and IPL-themed packaging in place.”

The brand is focusing on enhancing in-store experiences and ensuring consistency across locations to support this effort.

At present, delivery represents approximately 75% of Chinese Wok’s business, whereas dine-in makes up 25%. However, dine-in is experiencing rapid growth, and the brand intends to achieve a 65:35 split.

In order to demonstrate its dedication to hygiene and transparency at its outlets, the company has launched an Augmented Reality feature. Customers can scan a QR code on the tables to watch a virtual chef prepare their food, offering insight into the cooking process and highlighting the brand's commitment to cleanliness and food safety.

The brand seeks to expand its reach beyond cricket by exploring the intersection of food and entertainment through collaborations with films and OTT shows. It has partnered with Baby John, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and the Wrong Number Reboot show by RVCJ Media.

These collaborations will manifest through co-branded content, limited-edition packaging, and influencer activations targeting Gen Z and millennials