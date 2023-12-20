Ching's Secret joins hands with MerchGarage to launch its merchandise

It features a diverse range of products, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, tote bags, diaries, sippers, mugs and more.
MerchGarage, a creator-driven merchandise and social commerce platform, has announced the launch of the official Ching's Secret merchandise.
The design of each item in the collection is inspired by Ching's unique and fiery take on Chinese cuisine, showcasing a vibrant colour palette of red, black and white, complemented by eye-catching, funky graphics.
These designs encapsulate Ching's essence, known for its expansive range of sauces and noodles that have captivated a large fan base over the years. The merchandise is crafted from premium-quality fabrics, ensuring both comfort and style.
Gurpreet Singh, co-founder, MerchGarage, shares, “Our goal is to encapsulate the brand's and creators' personalities and visions through their merchandise, creating a strong resonance with their consumers and fans. We are committed to providing premium quality products coupled with environmentally friendly logistics, comprehensive tech support, and dedicated customer care. Our partnership with Ching's Secret is a step forward in building a stronger connection with their consumers by offering this premium-quality merchandise that truly embodies the spirit of the brand.”
Adding to this, Ajay Gupta, managing director, Ching's, said, “We collaborated with MerchGarage to celebrate the love of Desi Chinese, bridging the gap from the plate to the wardrobe. Exploring this section is incredibly exciting as it allows our community to wear, hold, and cherish the essence of Ching's in every aspect of their daily life. Moreover we're always eager to connect with our community in new and innovative ways, and this collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to do so”.