Chupa Chups unveils new campaign for Valentine's Day, tweaks product

We got in touch with Chupa Chups to get more details on the campaign and to understand what a confectionery brand like Perfetti aims for by tweaking their product. Rohit Kapoor, head marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, says, “The key discussion point in the storyboard was how to dovetail a concept like romance into the “Forever Fun” positioning of Chupa Chups. The DYLM design is based on the popular game 'he / she loves me / loves me not' which is used to test whether the other person is interested.”