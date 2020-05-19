CII session: "The biggest challenge today is not demand, but the supply chain"

Once, we got a presentation from an expert marketer. He said that he will get us a lot of social media presence, views, and charged us Rs 4-5 lakh, and then made videos of Rs 10-20 lakh. We got a million views and it came to around Rs 4 per view. But, now I see that there are people who visit videos on social media platforms using Rasna... They are getting views free of cost. Brands should look at organic content and use it without spending a single paisa. It's happening across platforms... Word of mouth is the biggest thing.