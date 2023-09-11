Club Mahindra launches new brand film #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, exploring vacations through a child’s lens

The campaign was launched during the Asia Cup Series in September.
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited has launched a new brand film, showcasing amazing holiday experiences from a child's lens. In line with the brand's commitment to deliver magical family holiday experiences, the new campaign, titled #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, places an emphasis on providing children with enriching adventures alongside their families, all while discovering the beauty of India.
The film opens with two school friends, where one fondly recalls her thrilling vacation and adventures, while the other imagines and lives through it. With children as the protagonists, the film beautifully encapsulates the significance of travel in a child's life and their innate curiosity to explore new experiences.
Pratik Mazumder, chief marketing officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, says, "Our new campaign, #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, not only celebrates the incredible moments families can enjoy at our resorts but also recognizes the power of children as storytellers. At Club Mahindra, we prioritize creating magical experiences for children and reimagining their holiday adventures. We firmly believe that when children are content, families find happiness, and this campaign exemplifies that sentiment."
With 125+ resorts spread across mountains, deserts, beaches, jungles, and back waters; Club Mahindra offers magical family holidays. The resorts’ in-house activity center - Happy Hub, is driven by the philosophy ‘Do, Learn, Connect,’ and offers exciting games, adventure, and fun learning for kids, thus enhancing the overall holiday experience.