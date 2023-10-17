Coca-Cola enters the ready-to-drink alcohol market; launches Absolut Vodka & Sprite in select markets

The new drink is in partnership with Pernod Ricard and will be available in versions with Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar.
The Coca-Cola company has announced its plans of entering the ready-to-drink alcohol market. It has partnered with Pernod Ricard to launch the debut of Absolut Vodka & Sprite. The drink will be available in select European countries by 2024 as well as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.
“As a total beverage company, we are committed to offering people more of the drink choices they want across a range of categories – for all occasions and lifestyles. We are strategically expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space. We take the responsibilities that come with our products in the alcohol ready-to-drink space very seriously as we grow our brands in a responsible and sustainable way,” the company says.
“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, we are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio. We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite,” says James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca‑Cola Company.
According to the company, Absolut & Sprite ready-to-drink packaging will feature two of the world’s most recognizable global trademarks. Absolut was established in 1879 in Sweden. Since then, it has become a world-renowned premium vodka brand, crafted using the finest Swedish winter wheat. Sprite was established in 1959 in Germany and has grown to be one of the biggest brands in The Coca‑Cola Company’s global portfolio.
The new drink cans will include clear responsibility symbols stating that the drink is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age. Absolut & Sprite ready-to-drink will adhere to responsible marketing practices. The global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 5% but will vary depending on the market, Coca-Cola says.
Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard adds, “This very promising and pioneering project brings together two leading companies who are committed to offering their consumers new experiences around premium products. Sprite is a wonderful pairing for Absolut, and I’m convinced that our joining forces will bring the whole alcohol RTD category to the next level.”