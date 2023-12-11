Coca-Cola India expands into alcohol beverage market with Lemon-Dou: ET Report

The company has started pilot testing the Japanese-style ready-to-drink beverage in a few states in India.
Coca-Cola India has entered into the alcohol segment with Lemon-Dou, its global ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage, as reported by The Economic Times.
The company has begun the trial of the newly introduced drink in Goa and a few parts of Maharashtra. It has been priced at Rs 230 for a 250 ml can in the test run.
As per the report, Lemon-Dou, also known as Chūhai, is a mix of Japanese shochu, a distilled liquor similar to brandy and vodka and lime. It is Coca-Cola's first ready-to-drink alcoholic cocktail launched in Japan in 2018. Apart from Japan and India, Lemon-Dou is available in select countries like China and the Philippines.
Manolo Arroyo, global marketing chief, Coca-Cola, said, "Alcohol is a very big category and we have on purpose decided to experiment. We're very clear about what kind of beverages consumers are demanding. I call it fuel for the body and the mind."
"The preparation and distribution of these beverages is done separately in dedicated and independent facilities in India, which are different from the facilities that prepare and distribute its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages," an Indian Coca-Cola spokesperson added.
The company stated that it's strategically broadening its presence in the alcohol ready-to-drink category. In October, Coca-Cola and Pernod Ricard, a wine and spirits company, announced a collaboration to launch Absolut vodka and Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024, starting with the UK, Netherlands, Spain and Germany.
On its website, the company emphasises its commitment to responsibly and sustainably growing its brands in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, acknowledging the responsibilities that come with these products. The company has ventured into the alcohol market in specific global regions with products like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and pre-mixed cocktails such as Schweppes and Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola.