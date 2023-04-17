Coca-Cola to buy a minority stake in Thrive, a food ordering platform: Report

It will be the beverage maker’s first investment in a startup.
Coca-Cola is set to purchase a minority stake in Thrive, a food ordering platform, as per The Economic Times.
This will be the first investment in a start-up for the maker of Coca-Cola, ThumsUp, and Minute Maid juice.
The report quoted an executive who said, “The strategic investment will give Coca-Cola a distinct edge over rivals, as it will push consumers to order only Coca-Cola’s beverages along with the food orders they place on the Thrive app, help them to customise orders, sell package deals and meal combinations, and push loyalty codes.”
Coca-Cola has only selected exclusive global partnerships such as that with fast food chain McDonald’s, which sells only Coca-Cola’s beverages at its outlets.
In late 2021, Jubilant Foodworks acquired a 35% stake in Thrive for around Rs 24.75 crore.