Cocktails sans bartenders

It was around 2015 that &Stirred's founder Rakesh Sheth realised a need gap in the Indian alcobev industry. While Indians loved mixed drinks and cocktails, there were certain reasons that held them back from consuming them often. Firstly, when it came to drinking white spirits outside bar setups, mix options were limited to tetra pack juices or soft drinks like Sprite, Limca or Coke. Secondly, consumers didn't have the skills, time or the ingredients. And then, there was the price factor - cocktails in India are usually priced twice or three times the cost of a pint of beer (upwards of Rs 250).