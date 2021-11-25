By afaqs! news bureau
Marketing

Colgate India has launched a 100% recyclable plastic handle toothbrush

This move comes after the brand’s recyclable toothpaste tubes offering in August '21.

Colgate India has launched a 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush— ‘Colgate RecyClean’.

The toothbrush bristles are plant-derived and are BPA free while the handle is made from 100% recycled plastic. Its smart design features include a premium cylindrical handle with a skidproof thumb grip, and the multi-height bristles offer a deep clean. This environmentally friendly toothbrush is available on Amazon, and its package is made from recycled material.

Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would’ve felt impossible a few years back. The handle is made from 100% recycled plastic and the bristles are fully from plant-based materials! All this while giving you a terrific mouth clean and brushing experience. We are proud of this addition to our sustainable portfolio of products and promise to keep innovating!”

The announcement comes after its recent launch of India’s first recyclable toothpaste tubes in August 2021.

Colgate India