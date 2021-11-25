Colgate India has launched a 100% recyclable plastic handle toothbrush

Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would’ve felt impossible a few years back. The handle is made from 100% recycled plastic and the bristles are fully from plant-based materials! All this while giving you a terrific mouth clean and brushing experience. We are proud of this addition to our sustainable portfolio of products and promise to keep innovating!”