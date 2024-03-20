ConfirmTkt becomes official train ticketing partner for RCB in IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership will involve branding on the team's jerseys, as well as commercials, print ads, and digital campaigns ft. RCB players.
ConfirmTkt, an online train-utility and ticketing-focused company, announces its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as its official ‘Train Ticketing Partner’ for the IPL T20 season of 2024. In a move set to captivate cricket enthusiasts, ConfirmTkt's brand logo will adorn the trousers of RCB's official and training jerseys.
This collaboration heralds an exciting phase for both entities, as ConfirmTkt unveils plans to leverage its association with RCB to engage fans through a multifaceted approach. The partnership will see the #TrainTicketKing campaign captivating television commercials, print ads, and compelling digital campaigns featuring RCB players.
Moreover, ConfirmTkt will introduce in-app games and contests across various social media platforms, offering RCB fans the chance to win exclusive match tickets and autographed memorabilia from the team.
Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration goes beyond the conventional realms of sponsorship; it's about merging the essence of what makes us uniquely Indian – the love for trains and the passion for cricket. This isn't just about the game; it's about building a community that shares the same heartbeat – the love for train journeys, the passion for cricket, and the spirit of Bengaluru."
Rajesh Menon, VP & head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We are pleased to partner with ConfirmTkt this season. I am confident that this collaboration will bring out exciting fan engagements for people and make them feel more connected with the brand.”
According to the release, the IPL T20 league, now entering its 17 season, continues to captivate audiences worldwide, with the previous edition garnering over 50.5 crore television viewers. With this strategic partnership, ConfirmTkt is geared up to offer an enriching experience to all cricket buffs, creating memories that will linger in our hearts long after the last ball is bowled.