Confluent sponsors Mumbai Indians for Women's Premier League 2024

The agreement will see the Confluent logo displayed on the Mumbai Indians' uniforms and stadium signage.
Confluent, a data streaming company, announced its Technology partner sponsorship of the Mumbai Indians team for the 2024 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). As part of this sponsorship, the Confluent logo will be displayed on the Mumbai Indians’ uniforms, stadium signage and in other ways.
Rubal Sahni, area VP and country manager for India at Confluent explained, “Real-time data drives modern experiences, creating exceptional customer experiences and unlocking innovation across every sector of the economy, including sports. Cricket, a beloved sport in India, sees extensive use of data for real-time analytics, statistics, video streaming, predictions, food deliveries, ticket sales, sports betting, and travel to the game. I am delighted that Confluent is sponsoring the Mumbai Indians this season and am confident that the team will continue to rock the world and defend their title!”
“Women’s cricket has risen hugely in popularity over the last decade, and we are delighted to join the Mumbai Indians #OneFamily. Our mission to help organizations set data in motion will continue to change the sports industry with new ways of engagement that fans cherish. I wish the Mumbai Indians all the best for the upcoming season!” said Kamal Brar, senior VP, APAC, Confluent.
The Mumbai Indians begin their WPL 2024 season against the Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024.