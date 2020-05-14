Corporates expect economic normalcy to take nearly 17 months: TRA whitepaper

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, says, “The biggest concerns of Corporate India are of Global recession which is 66 per cent on the Worry Index, followed by India’s inability to overcome the health crisis at 59 per cent. Three important factors of business survival, India’s bleak economic outlook and social unrest, all had a Worry Index of 57 per cent, showing the many concomitant challenges that corporate India was grappling with at the moment. Shaky consumer confidence remains lowest on the Worry Index at 39 per cent showing ‘little worried’, possibly implying corporates are currently more concerned about the larger picture leading to disruptions.”