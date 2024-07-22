Costa Coffee named official coffee partner for Olympic Games Paris 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of this collaboration, Costa Coffee will host coffee masterclasses designed exclusively for the athletes and spectators.
Costa Coffee is the official coffee partner at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking a significant milestone in promoting coffee culture and providing a centre stage to Indian baristas globally.
With six kiosks and over 110 self-serve Pacto machines, 130 Costa Coffee team members from six countries will deliver exceptional hot and iced beverage experiences to fans and athletes at seven venues across Paris.
As part of this collaboration, Costa Coffee introduces three Indian baristas: Ameer Fayiz, Mallika Tripura, and Abhishek Kumar. These talented individuals underwent rigorous training to refine their skills and embody Costa Coffee's values of teamwork and excellence. The team members will ensure seamless operation of these sites and will host coffee masterclasses designed exclusively for the athletes and spectators. Adding to the Olympics excitement, selected Costa Coffee’s team members will have the opportunity to be a torchbearer at the Olympic games.
Vinay Nair, general manager, India and Emerging International, Costa Coffee at the Coca-Cola Company, commented, “We are proud to be the Official Coffee Partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This opportunity not only allows us to showcase the skill and artistry of our Indian baristas on a prestigious international platform, but also underscores our commitment towards our talented team members. By providing them with this extraordinary opportunity, we are investing in their growth, embracing an inclusive culture, and celebrating their dedication to excellence.”