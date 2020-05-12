COVID-19 stirs consumer behaviour shift in the financial sector

Key findings:

•Digital payments: COVID-19 has accelerated the shift from cash to digital payments and this trend will persist in the future.

•Channel usage: Digital channel adoption will increase, but physical touchpoints will continue to play a role post-COVID.

•Investment preferences: Consumers are veering towards savings and safer investments, including insurance. Close to two-thirds (63%) of consumers say they will be focused on boosting savings over the next six to nine months.

•Consumer loyalty: The way FS organizations handle the crisis will influence consumer loyalty. Over a third (36%) of consumers have found a new provider during this crisis and they will stick with this provider in the future. Digital disruptors are the destination for many of these consumers.