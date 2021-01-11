CRED scripts a farewell letter for bugs and errors

The app bid adieu to its incredibly short romance with the quickly unearthed bugs and errors in the letter.
CRED, the leading credit card bill payment app, decided to script a farewell letter on behalf of bugs and errors that “some pesky developer who had too much coffee” discovered late one night.
afaqs! was quite amused with the message because one, it’s not common for tech brands to deliver such messages, especially about bugs and errors, to their customers.
Two, the copywriting is spot-on. It addresses the issue, credits the person who got rid of it, and manages to retain our attention.
It seems the app is following up on its messaging of “do good” that we saw in its latest ad featuring actor Jackie Shroff last week. And, who better to “do good” than your customers?
The last time we saw such witty copywriting from a brand’s push notification or email newsletters was Zomato. The leading restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up punned on the government’s announcement to ban the leading Chinese mobile game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' ('PUBG').