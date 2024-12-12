Crocs, McD, Duolingo: Brands are queuing up to play the Squid Game

In a series of brand partnerships, Netflix is proving that its global phenomenon Squid Game isn't just a television series—it's a full-blown cultural juggernaut. As the highly anticipated second season prepares to drop on December 26, the streaming giant is executing a marketing strategy perhaps as intricate and compelling as the show's own deadly game mechanics.

Advertisment

Leading the charge is a cheeky collaboration with language-learning app Duolingo, which has revealed an ad film that transforms its typically mild-mannered owl mascot into a potential game host straight out of the series' dystopian universe. The campaign is nothing short of marketing brilliance, leveraging the show's high-stakes drama to motivate language learners worldwide.

Following the first season's release in 2021, Duolingo witnessed a staggering 40% surge in Korean language learners, as per the brand’s chief marketing officer, Manu Orssaud. Now, it's doubling down with an immersive campaign that turns language learning into its own thrilling challenge.

The language app has integrated iconic lines such as "Trust no one" and "You've been eliminated" into its Korean lessons, making the traditional language education into an immersive pop culture experience.

Among the new vocabulary is "dolgana", the sugar honeycomb treat that became a memorable challenge in the first season, now serving as a cultural touchstone for language learners eager to connect with the show's universe.

For Duolingo, this is more than a marketing stunt. It's an opportunity to position language learning as an exciting, pop-culture-driven adventure. For Netflix, it means extending the Squid Game universe beyond the screen, creating an interactive experience that goes far beyond traditional promotional methods.

Netflix isn't stopping with Duolingo. The marketing arsenal for Squid Game Season 2 includes other brands, each adding a unique flavour to the phenomenon.

Knorr: Cooking up competition

Knorr has entered the arena with an ad featuring Bollywood villain Gulshan Grover. Its Korean ramen challenge transforms the mundane act of eating instant noodles into a high-stakes competition reminiscent of the show's deadly games.

McDonald's Australia: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia has launched a marketing campaign in collaboration with Netflix to coincide with the release of Squid Game Season 2. The initiative, branded "Dare to Play," draws inspiration from the popular Korean drama series, specifically referencing the iconic Dalgona Candy Challenge from the first season.

The campaign, developed through a joint effort by Sydney-based brand experience agency Akcelo and media agency network OMD, introduces an interactive marketing approach. Customers participating in the promotion have the opportunity to win a $100,000 grand prize, adding a competitive element to the meal purchase.

Crocs

Even footwear isn't immune to the Squid Game marketing wave. Crocs has launched a limited-edition collection that transforms their classic clogs into survival gear, with exclusive Jibbitz charms referencing the show's characters and games. Starting December 10, fans can shop the exclusive collection on the brand's website and select Crocs stores.

Limited edition Crocs

The broader cultural significance

What makes these collaborations fascinating isn't just their individual creativity but their collective ability to transform a Korean television series into a global cultural touchstone. Squid Game has transcended its original medium, becoming a language-learning motivation, a marketing playground, and a global conversation starter.

Each brand is strategically positioning itself at the intersection of entertainment, cultural relevance, and consumer engagement. They're not just promoting a TV show; they're participating in a global narrative that speaks to themes of survival, competition, and human resilience.