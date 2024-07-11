D2C channels enable deeper conversations, stronger relationships with customers: Honasa’s Zairus Master

In managing our portfolio of brands, we recognise that each brand is at a different stage of development and requires unique inputs. Our approach isn't to prioritise one brand over another but to assess and support each brand based on its specific needs at any given time. Despite operating in similar or even the same categories, our brands have distinct propositions. Take our sunscreen products, for instance: Mamaearth focuses on natural, made-safe products; The Derma Co emphasises active ingredients, which are increasingly important in skincare; Aqualogica caters to the Indian climate with water-infused products suitable for tropical conditions, leveraging advanced water science; and Dr. Sheth combines actives and naturals, offering a blend of both worlds. Each brand maintains a clear and differentiated proposition within the same category, ensuring they complement rather than compete with each other.