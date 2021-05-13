Dabur combines Ayurveda with 'no burn' promise to take on Moov, Volini with pain relief spray Rheumatil

We spoke to Durga Prasad, marketing head - Ethicals, Dabur India, about the brand extension and plans on rivaling existing players.
Dabur India recently entered the ‘pain relief spray’ market with the launch of the spray format of its pain solution brand ‘Rheumatil’.
Rheumatil’s new extension joins brands like Moov (Reckitt), Volini (Sun Pharma), Fast Relief (Emami), Dr Ortho, Omnigel (Cipla), among others.
Till now, the brand has been available in tablet, gel and oil formats. The brand caters to ailments like arthritis, fibrositis, stiff neck, frozen shoulders, backaches, muscular sprains, etc.
Apart from a few players, much of the Ayurvedic pain relief product delivery formats has been limited to oils and oral medications.
Speaking on the rationale behind the latest launch, Dr Durga Prasad, marketing head - Ethicals, Dabur India, says that the spray, which is a consumer-driven format, helps resolve multiple limitations of the existing tablet, gel and oil. It also expands the brand’s TG.
Prasad says that while tablets take time to act, the oil has limitations as far as application goes. The oil needs massaging, is greasy and also stains clothes. It caters primarily to consumers in the 50-plus age group, who don’t mind applying oil at night before going to sleep.
Similarly, the tablets are recommended for medical conditions, like arthritis, and need long-term use (around 40 days). “It is to be used along with the gel for instant relief. Both act complementary to each other.”
He explains that the existing Rheumatil formats don’t cater to the younger consumers, who generally don’t want to apply oil on their bodies. “We now have four formats, tablets, oils, gel and the new spray, which will together cater to all age groups.”
"The spray is user-friendly, convenient, and does not need massaging."
Prasad says that the spray will cater to younger consumers in the 25-40 age group. “Sprains are pretty common, especially among athletes and those who are into sports. This is so far untapped by the Ayurveda segments. The spray is user-friendly, convenient, and does not need massaging.”
The overall ‘pain relief’ category, which includes gels, oils, sprays and tablets, is currently valued at over Rs 4,200 crore. As per Dabur’s internal estimates, the spray market segment is valued at around Rs 270 crore. The market is mainly dominated by allopathic formulations from brands like Volini, followed by Ayurveda-oriented players like Moov, Fast Relief, Zandu and Dr Ortho.
Dabur’s Rheumatil is poised for serious competition from the brands that have built their equity ground up over decades of advertising and distribution. Making a mark would require serious effort at standing out alongside the Dabur name.
Prasad says that a key differentiator is the low irritability of the Rheumatil spray. He explains that unlike synthetic formulations, Dabur’s spray doesn’t leave residue on the skin. It also doesn’t cause a burning sensation, like other sprays available in the market.
“It doesn’t irritate the skin, has a cooling effect, and is safe on the skin. Many products available in the market leave a red rash.”
This will be prominently highlighted in the brand’s communication.
“We are communicating that Rheumatil spray relieves pain like a mother’s touch, which is comforting and doesn’t hurt. Our product is effective within 15 minutes of application.”
Priced at Rs 130 for a 40 gram can, Dabur Rheumatil Spray is available on all leading e-commerce platforms and through regular retail channels.
Speaking on the price, Prasad says that it has been decided considering the pricing and grammage (weight) of key competitors like Moov and Volini. While the Moov spray sells at Rs 130 for 35 grams, Volini sells at Rs 140 for 40 grams.