Dabur vs Marico: How two disparate desi FMCG giants ended up fighting

This year’s (2020) pandemic shifted the focus of consumers towards immunity and natural remedies which is Dabur’s native ground. Dabur has launched over 50 new products and variants over the last several months. The new launches include Dabur Apple Cider Vinegar and the Dabur Baby Care range. Dabur also strengthened its immunity-building product portfolio with the introduction of a whole new range which includes health juices like Amla, Giloy, Giloy-Neem-Tulsi and Aloe Vera, besides products like Tulsi Drops, Haldi Drops, Ayush Kwath Kaadha, Immunity Kit and many others. The company also made an entry into the edible oil segment with ‘Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil’.