Dangal TV partners with Lucknow Super Giants as official entertainment partner

In a statement regarding the partnership, Manish Singhal, managing director of Enterr10 Television, the parent company of Dangal TV, expressed his profound interest, stating, "Dangal TV is the default entertainment choice of Indian television viewers, and it simply rules India’s Hindi heartland. It was apparent for us to join forces with Lucknow Super Giants, a team that represents the Hindi heartland of India and a team so synonymous with excellence and passion. Dangal TV believes in putting its viewers first, and this partnership is just another step in that direction. This represents a convergence of two powerful entities dedicated to entertaining and inspiring audiences across the nation and the globe. Together, we aim to elevate the T20 cricket experience to unprecedented heights."