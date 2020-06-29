Debate around fairness creams: room for grey areas

Sugared carbonated fizzy drinks wouldn’t be so popular if consumers didn’t place taste above health.

Vanity could be the deep-down instinct that fuels sales of many cosmetic products, hair dyes and pushes people to take selfies (often causing death).

Ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat packaged food fulfils the need for convenience among time-poor families.

Regular 3-ply or cloth face masks do an adequate job of protection during the current COVID-19 pandemic. But there is a demand for ‘matching’ or designer masks too as it fulfils another need of having to look fashionable.

The need to show one’s life in positive light and comment on every topic under the sun, fuels our presence in social media.