Decathlon refreshes brand identity with a new 'orbit' logo

Barbara Martin-Coppola, Decathlon’s global chief executive officer: “Today marks a very special moment in both the history and future of Decathlon. Now more than ever, the world needs sport. It has a unifying power, and can improve both physical and mental health. At Decathlon, we want to have a greater positive impact on humans, society and the planet by Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport. I am proud to be working towards the North Star - our guiding light and ambition - with our teammates. It’s been incredible to see our diverse community come together to celebrate what makes us special: enabling everyone to practise sport on their own terms. I am confident that our ambitious strategy, evolving our way of doing business, will ensure Decathlon leads the sector as a unique and trusted sports brand.”