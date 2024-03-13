Decathlon refreshes brand identity with a new 'orbit' logo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In addition to the new identity which pays homage to Decathlon's history and symbolises motion and circularity, the brand has also expanded its portfolio offering 9 category specialists and 4 expert brands.
Decathlon, a global multi-specialist sports brand, is revealing its new purpose, to “Move People Through the Wonders of Sport”, and the strategy behind this bold new ambition to bring innovative and sustainable sport to everyone. As part of this evolution, Decathlon is unveiling its new brand, which includes a dynamic and forward-looking identity and the new “orbit” logo.
At the beginning of this transformation journey, Decathlon wrote its “North Star”, a long-term ambition to accelerate its mission for the good of societies and the planet. Guided by the North Star, a new purpose was born: Move People Through the Wonders of Sport.
Decathlon is implementing a bold worldwide strategy that revolves around improving the customer experience, prioritising sustainability, and modernising the company. A key aspect of this strategy is the introduction of an updated brand that enhances the customer's interaction with the company.
Barbara Martin-Coppola, Decathlon’s global chief executive officer: “Today marks a very special moment in both the history and future of Decathlon. Now more than ever, the world needs sport. It has a unifying power, and can improve both physical and mental health. At Decathlon, we want to have a greater positive impact on humans, society and the planet by Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport. I am proud to be working towards the North Star - our guiding light and ambition - with our teammates. It’s been incredible to see our diverse community come together to celebrate what makes us special: enabling everyone to practise sport on their own terms. I am confident that our ambitious strategy, evolving our way of doing business, will ensure Decathlon leads the sector as a unique and trusted sports brand.”
Decathlon has unveiled a fresh brand identity that not only showcases the brand's aspirations but also pays homage to its history. The new identity features a vibrant blue color and introduces a new brand symbol called the Orbit, which symbolizes motion, the desire to achieve greater heights, and the circularity that lies at the core of Decathlon's sustainable business approach.
Decathlon is unleashing the full potential of the brand to bring sport to everyone through a new and simplified brand portfolio with 9 category specialists: Quechua (mountain), Tribord (water and wind), Rockrider (outdoor cycling), Domyos (fitness), Kuikma (racket), Kipsta (team sports), Caperlan (wildlife), Btwin (urban gliding and mobility) and Inesis (target), and 4 expert brands: Van Rysel, Simond, Kiprun and Solognac.