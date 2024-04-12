Delhi Capitals onboards Encalm Hospitality as hospitality partner for IPL 2024

Talking about the partnership, Vikas Sharma, CEO of Encalm Hospitality says, “As a lifelong cricket enthusiast, the sport embodies more than mere competition—it's a fervent passion fostering camaraderie and excitement. Partnering with Delhi Capitals underscores my enduring dedication to cricket and its profound community impact. Through Encalm Hospitality's alliance with this dynamic IPL team, we embrace cricket's essence, engaging with fans authentically and enriching the sport's vibrant legacy. I am thrilled by the potential of this partnership and eager to translate my cricket fervour into unforgettable fan experiences, both on and off the field."