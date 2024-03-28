Dell maintains top spot as India's most trusted brand for fifth year; Honda Two Wheelers follows in second place: TRA Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Following suit, Amazon ranks third, with Titan Watches at fourth, and Sony (Televisions) at fifth place.
Dell has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brand fifth year in a row in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2024 which lists India’s 1000 Most Trusted Brands every year. It is followed by Honda Two wheelers that made a leap to second rank from rank thirty, the most significant positive change among the top ten brands. This year’s study, gathering insights from more than 2500 consumer-influencers across sixteen cities.
TRA measures the Consumer Buying Intention through its proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Desire and has conducted over 90,000 respondent interviews over the last thirteen years.
Amazon, the omnipresent online retailer ranked third in BTR 2024, up three places, continuing to solidify its dominance in online retail. Titan Watches ranked fourth, with a slight drop of one place. Sony (Televisions), had a remarkable rise of sixteen ranks, at fifth position, indicating a significant boost in consumer confidence.
XIAOMI is sixth ranked and leading in the Mobile Phones category though has slipped four places from last year. Bata(Footwear- Retail), placed seventh, down two places, and Nike (Footwear- Sports), climbing fourteen places to eighth rank, showcasing the dynamic shifts within the personal accessories sector.
LIC (Life Insurance - PSU), ranked at nineth, and Samsung (Televisions), at the tenth position, have seen drops of two and raise by seven places respectively, yet their presence in the top ten underscores a broad spectrum of trust across various categories, from BFSI to consumer electronics.
N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “In 2024, 316 brands improved their Brand Trust rankings, while 358 brands saw their rankings decline compared to the previous report. The FMCG Super-Category led with 167 brands, followed by Food & Beverage with 151, Consumer Electronics with 81, and Automobile with 76 brands each. The brands that have risen in the rankings have done so by embracing transparent, authentic communication strategies to enhance consumer engagement and trust. They've understood that trust is not static but dynamically influenced by every interaction and touchpoint a consumer has with the brand. Trust is built and maintained through consistent, positive, and genuine communication efforts. As technology evolves, so too must our approaches to fostering and sustaining trust, ensuring that all physical and digital touchpoints integrated with the timeless principles of trust that drive consumer confidence and brand loyalty.”
There are 323 Categories from 33 Super-Categories listed in the report. Some other Category leaders include Aachi (Spices), AO Smith (Water Heaters), Allen Solly (Formalwear), ACC Cement (Cement), Amex (Credit Cards), AMD (Semiconductors), Aviva (Life Insurance – Private), Blue Dart (Express Services – Domestic), boAt (Smart Wearables), Canon (Cameras), CEAT (Tyres), Chai Point (QSR – Tea), Citibank (Bank – Foreign), Dr. Agarwals (Eye Hospitals), Ducati (Two Wheeler – Luxury), Giny & Jony (Kidswear), Gowardhan (Paneer), HDFC (Home Finance), Jeep (SUV - Manufacturer), LG (Microwaves & Refrigerators), Mahindra Scorpio (SUV – Brand), Medimix (Soaps – Ayurvedic), Muthoot Finance (Financial Services), Nataraj (Pencils), Nivea (Skincare), Patanjali Dant Kanti (Toothpaste - Ayurvedic), PhonePe (Digital Payments), Raymond Made to Measure (Tailored Menswear), Singer (Sewing Machines), StayFree (Personal Hygiene Products), Trek (Bicycles - Sports), TTK Prestige (Pressure Cookers), Vestige (Direct Selling), Voltas (Air Conditioners), and Wagh Bakri (Tea).