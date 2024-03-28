Dell maintains top spot as India's most trusted brand for fifth year; Honda Two Wheelers follows in second place: TRA Report

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “In 2024, 316 brands improved their Brand Trust rankings, while 358 brands saw their rankings decline compared to the previous report. The FMCG Super-Category led with 167 brands, followed by Food & Beverage with 151, Consumer Electronics with 81, and Automobile with 76 brands each. The brands that have risen in the rankings have done so by embracing transparent, authentic communication strategies to enhance consumer engagement and trust. They've understood that trust is not static but dynamically influenced by every interaction and touchpoint a consumer has with the brand. Trust is built and maintained through consistent, positive, and genuine communication efforts. As technology evolves, so too must our approaches to fostering and sustaining trust, ensuring that all physical and digital touchpoints integrated with the timeless principles of trust that drive consumer confidence and brand loyalty.”