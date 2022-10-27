Denver Deos dedicates its latest digital campaign to celebrate the triumphs Of men

The campaign features, Sudeep Kiccha, Mahesh Babu, and Silambarasan.
Ahead of the festivities, Denverformen, India’s most loved and leading men's fragrance brand from Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd., unveiled its digital campaign to resonate with its value of true character and ambition among men, featuring its brand ambassadors, Sudeep Kiccha, Mahesh Babu, and Silambarasan.
The brand’s most recent campaign reinforces the brand's mission to acknowledge hard work and grandly celebrate success, as it should be. "Time and again, we need to remind ourselves that success matters most. Ahead of festivities, we want to reassert our key message among our consumers,” says Aditya Yadav, brand manager.
“Reaching out to young people on digital platforms is an extension of our existing TVC campaigns. We are excited about the responses and engagement," comments Saurabh Gupta, MD & chairman, Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd.
Denver brings a series of exotic fragrances that encompasses the modern man-who triumphs over all odds and owns it, every time. Curated with expertise honed to perfection over three decades, its exotic fragrances evoke effortless, invigorating charm.