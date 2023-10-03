Dettol and NDTV onboard Ayushmann Khurrana as ambassador for the 10th 'Banega Swasth India' campaign

In its 10th year, the campaign focuses on One World Hygiene for Global Health and Well-being with the power of 10– Dus Ka Dum, and highlights the strengths, learnings, experiences and achievements of the Banega Swasth India campaign. The primary aim of One World Hygiene is a reminder to show empathy and solidarity with those who may not have access to essential hygiene resources. It's a call to action to bridge the gap between the privileged and the underserved, ensuring everyone can lead a healthy life. The 10th season will also look forward to Dus Kadam - the emerging challenges that the campaign aims to address.