Dettol moves from personal hygiene to 'clean homes'

After using TikTok extensively for brands like Moov and Veet, the platform doesn't figure in the media plan for Dettol Spray. This ties back to the product TG – Indian moms. "We are not looking at Tik Tok for this particular campaign because it doesn't fit in. It ties back to the TG and the messaging. We want to have conversation around germs in the house, etc., with moms. The medium tends to have a great appeal when it comes to personal wellness, say, looking good/feeling good. It is fantastic when it comes to targeting all India including tier 2/3 cities. We have had successful campaigns," Duhan explains.