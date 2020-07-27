Dettol - PVR partnership: What does it mean for both the brands?

“This is not the first, or the last time, this is happening – SARS, Nipah and H1N1 happened in the past. COVID is not a time to be taking advantage of. It is a huge crisis and all possible competitors need to come together to provide high quality solutions. The demand is still outstripping supply. I am alright with any number of competitors at a time like this, provided they are launching high quality products. More players actually help to drive habits of disinfection, hygiene and protection,” Duhan says.