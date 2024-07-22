Digital marketing in focus for Maruti Suzuki in 2024: Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales

The new Swift will also be available on a subscription option at Rs 17,436 per month. This subscription model is a relatively new concept in India, though it's quite popular in the US. The typical customer for this model is someone who is in the country for a short duration, perhaps a few months to a year. This model offers them the convenience of using a car for eight to nine months or a year and then returning it. Banerjee says the model is picking up and it recently crossed the 10,000 mark.