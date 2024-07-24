Indian brands give in to Marvel mania with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ merchandise collabs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine release, Disney Consumer Products India has partnered with 25 brands to launch a diverse range of themed merchandise. Collaborations span various sectors, including apparel, accessories, food and beverage, and technology, featuring brands like Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, NESTLÉ POLO, The Souled Store, and Wrogn.
For nearly 85 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced diverse characters and stories, making Marvel Super Heroes pop-culture icons in India. Deadpool now joins the ranks of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, generating significant excitement among Indian fans.
“Deadpool’s refreshing charisma and irreverent humour have amassed a formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience. This reflects Marvel's enduring relevance and fuels our excitement as we collaborate with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool & Wolverine themed products,” said Priya Nijhara, director, Disney Consumer Products, India.
Coca-Cola: Limited-edition cans and bottles featuring Deadpool & Wolverine, along with 32 other Marvel Super Heroes. Each can is scannable, bringing characters to life through an AR extension.
NESTLÉ POLO: Limited-edition packs with Deadpool’s persona, offering fans a chance to win branded merchandise.
Too Yumm!: Bold new packaging for Bhoot Karare and Karare Munchy Masala, highlighting Marvel Super Heroes' appeal.
boAt: A themed audiowear collection blending Marvel’s storytelling with advanced technology.
Belkin: Portable wireless power bank inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine, available on Amazon.in from 27th July.
AXOR: Limited-edition helmets with Deadpool & Wolverine designs.
Titan: Dynamic eyewear and fashion accessories incorporating Deadpool & Wolverine elements.
Wrogn: Apparel collection endorsed by Virat Kohli, featuring iconic quotes and standout designs.
The Souled Store: T-shirts, backpacks, and high-top trainers for fans.
Reliance: Extensive lineup through sub-brands Yousta, Azorte, and Reliance Trends, offering various clothing items.
Additional merchandise from 7-Eleven and an upcoming collaboration with Adidas, set to launch in early August, will further delight fans.
Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with the new merchandise adding to the excitement.