Indian brands give in to Marvel mania with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ merchandise collabs

The collaborations span 25 brands like Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, NESTLÉ POLO, The Souled Store, and Wrogn.

In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine release, Disney Consumer Products India has partnered with 25 brands to launch a diverse range of themed merchandise. Collaborations span various sectors, including apparel, accessories, food and beverage, and technology, featuring brands like Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, NESTLÉ POLO, The Souled Store, and Wrogn.

For nearly 85 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced diverse characters and stories, making Marvel Super Heroes pop-culture icons in India. Deadpool now joins the ranks of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, generating significant excitement among Indian fans.

“Deadpool’s refreshing charisma and irreverent humour have amassed a formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience. This reflects Marvel's enduring relevance and fuels our excitement as we collaborate with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool & Wolverine themed products,” said Priya Nijhara, director, Disney Consumer Products, India.

Key highlights of the merchandise

  • Coca-Cola: Limited-edition cans and bottles featuring Deadpool & Wolverine, along with 32 other Marvel Super Heroes. Each can is scannable, bringing characters to life through an AR extension.

  • NESTLÉ POLO: Limited-edition packs with Deadpool’s persona, offering fans a chance to win branded merchandise.

  • Too Yumm!: Bold new packaging for Bhoot Karare and Karare Munchy Masala, highlighting Marvel Super Heroes' appeal.

  • boAt: A themed audiowear collection blending Marvel’s storytelling with advanced technology.

  • Belkin: Portable wireless power bank inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine, available on Amazon.in from 27th July.

  • AXOR: Limited-edition helmets with Deadpool & Wolverine designs.

  • Titan: Dynamic eyewear and fashion accessories incorporating Deadpool & Wolverine elements.

  • Wrogn: Apparel collection endorsed by Virat Kohli, featuring iconic quotes and standout designs.

  • The Souled Store: T-shirts, backpacks, and high-top trainers for fans.

  • Reliance: Extensive lineup through sub-brands Yousta, Azorte, and Reliance Trends, offering various clothing items.

  • Additional merchandise from 7-Eleven and an upcoming collaboration with Adidas, set to launch in early August, will further delight fans.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with the new merchandise adding to the excitement.

