Disney Plus unveils new logo as Hulu content features on the platform

The new logo sees the original logo’s blue colour being replaced by teal-ish green.
Disney has officially introduced a new logo for Disney Plus, a change that was spotted by subscribers before the announcement. The new logo sees the original Disney blues being replaced by teal-ish glowing green colour.
The freshly introduced green hue is christened "Aurora," paying homage to both the aurora borealis (a natural light display that predominantly occurs in the high-latitude regions around the Arctic Circle) and the lead character of Sleeping Beauty.
The new logo appears to amalgamate iconic Disney blue with Hulu green - reflective of the merger between the two entities. The deep blue colour had been part of Disney Plus’ identity for the entirety of its five years of existence since its inception in 2019, prior to this branding.
Announced today, “Hulu on Disney+” is now officially supported for all Disney Bundle subscribers in the United States. The Hulu content is now showing on the Disney+ app.