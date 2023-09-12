Diwali shopping set to soar with 70% willing to increase spending: The Trade Desk

“This year's Diwali is shaping up to be the most significant shopping season ever. People are gearing to celebrate more, in turn, they plan to spend more,” said Tejinder Gill, general manager, India, The Trade Desk. “To make the most of this opportunity, marketers should focus on building trust to engage customers with relevant advertising campaigns that reach them at the right place at the right time. The Trade Desk is empowering marketers to make smarter media decisions for the festive season and for the long term, whilst helping them track campaign performance to drive business growth effectively.”