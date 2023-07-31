Domino’s Pizza loyalty program 'Cheesy Rewards' celebrates one year

Reflecting on this joyous occasion, Sandeep Anand, EVP & chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to commemorate the momentous first anniversary of Cheesy Rewards, a program that has truly captured the hearts of our cherished customers. Throughout this incredible journey, we've shared the joy of serving our loyal patrons with more than just delectable pizzas. It's been a whirlwind of cheesy goodness, and we owe it all to our fantastic pizza enthusiasts."