Domino’s Pizza loyalty program 'Cheesy Rewards' celebrates one year

Domino's takes immense pride in celebrating the first anniversary of its acclaimed loyalty program, Cheesy Rewards. Conceived to elevate the gastronomic journey of pizza enthusiasts and reward their loyalty, Cheesy Rewards has emerged as a remarkable customer initiative nationwide.
Throughout its inaugural year, the Cheesy Rewards Program has been embraced by over 16.8 million users, all of whom have eagerly signed up to become an integral part of this rewarding initiative. This substantial number of members underpins the trust and approval the customers bestow upon Domino's brand offerings and its customer-centric endeavors.
Reflecting on this joyous occasion, Sandeep Anand, EVP & chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to commemorate the momentous first anniversary of Cheesy Rewards, a program that has truly captured the hearts of our cherished customers. Throughout this incredible journey, we've shared the joy of serving our loyal patrons with more than just delectable pizzas. It's been a whirlwind of cheesy goodness, and we owe it all to our fantastic pizza enthusiasts."
Domino’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-focus continues to steer its goal of providing the most gratifying food experiences and solidifying its stature as the top-choice pizza brand across India. The Cheesy Rewards Program encapsulates this ethos by rewarding customers and adding another layer of joy to their Domino's pizza encounters.
Join us in this celebratory milestone marking one year of Cheesy Rewards, and dive into a universe of delightful pizza experiences with exclusive members-only promotions. Apart from accruing reward points on each order, program members can now select a complimentary gift of their preference, which includes choices from a succulent free cheese pizza, delicious garlic bread sticks, to an irresistible chocolate lava cake, and more.