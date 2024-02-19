DP World becomes title sponsor of Delhi Capitals' Women’s team for Women’s Premier League

Speaking about the new partnership, Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "Delhi Capitals is thrilled to have on board DP World as the Title Partner of our women's team. DP World's long-term commitment towards the women's game is commendable, and we couldn't be more excited about this partnership. After a successful innings with our IPL team, this collaboration was a natural one. It's a milestone moment for both teams - Delhi Capitals and DP World, as we look forward to kicking off the season in style."