DP World becomes title sponsor of Delhi Capitals' Women’s team for Women’s Premier League

DP World and Delhi Capitals has announced a new long-term partnership. DP World, a smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, is now the title partner of the Women’s team of Delhi Capitals for TATA Women’s Premier League, from 2024.
The new multi-year partnership, unveiled at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru, will see DP World strengthen its relationship with the franchise.
A wide range of initiatives and efforts have been undertaken to foster and elevate the game of cricket in India. DP World, through this partnership, is investing in widening the talent pool further in cricket. Currently, DP World is the global logistics partner of Delhi Capitals' Men’s Team and is extending this partnership to the Women’s Team.
Ashwani Nath, chief commercial officer, logistics, DP World Subcontinent, said, “We are excited to extend our partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Title Partner for their Women’s team. The last few years have been transformational for women’s cricket, with the sport reaching more players and fans than ever before. The Delhi Capitals women’s team has an impressive roster of players. Together with Delhi Capitals, we are seeking to revolutionise both cricket and global trade to change what’s possible for everyone.”
Speaking about the new partnership, Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "Delhi Capitals is thrilled to have on board DP World as the Title Partner of our women's team. DP World's long-term commitment towards the women's game is commendable, and we couldn't be more excited about this partnership. After a successful innings with our IPL team, this collaboration was a natural one. It's a milestone moment for both teams - Delhi Capitals and DP World, as we look forward to kicking off the season in style."
As part of the partnership, Delhi Capitals will also work with DP World to support the logistics leader’s Beyond Boundaries Initiative. The initiative sees DP World leverage its interconnected global network and smart logistics capabilities to design and distribute fifty repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one equipped with cricket gear.
This initiative was unveiled during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with DP World pledging to donate 10 kits for every 100 runs scored.