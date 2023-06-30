Dream11 to become jersey sponsor of Team India

With this the online fantasy platform has taken over as the new sponsor, replacing Byju's.
According to a report by Network 18, Dream11 will now serve as the jersey sponsor for Team India, establishing a partnership that will extend until 2027. This new deal replaces Byju's, which had been the team sponsor for India since the 2019 home season, taking over from Oppo.
Previously, Byju's had an optional agreement with the BCCI that lasted until November. However, in March, the edtech company decided to withdraw from the contract. As a result, Team India played the World Test Championship without a jersey sponsor.
Under the previous deal with Byju's, the BCCI earned approximately Rs 5.5 crore for each bilateral fixture, but this value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game due to logo positioning. It is reported that the financial terms of the agreement with Dream11 are expected to be lower than what the Indian cricket board earned from Byju's.