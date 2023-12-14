DRIM Global partners with Swiggy Instamart for Influencer Marketing

Instamart aims to resonate with consumers on a personal level, harnessing the power of influential voices.
DRIM Global, an influencer marketing platform, has announced a collaboration with Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery service. The partnership will reshape the landscape of influencer marketing within the burgeoning grocery delivery sector.
Swiggy Instamart has chosen DRIM Global's expertise to expand its market reach and engagement. DRIM Global has been at the forefront of leveraging influencer networks to connect brands with their target audiences authentically. It is now set to propel Swiggy Instamart's visibility through a compelling influencer marketing initiative.
Anwesha Sarker, head of growth, DRIM Global, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Swiggy Instamart, a trailblazer in the quick grocery delivery space. Our performance platform's ability to identify, select and engage with the relevant performing influencers and to deliver exponential results through a data driven approach, powered by unique Machine Learning, aligns perfectly with Swiggy Instamart's vision to create meaningful impact and growth. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in influencer-driven performance marketing initiatives in the quick delivery service segment.”
This partnership signifies a paradigm shift in how brands within the e-commerce and grocery sectors harness the potential of influencer marketing to establish deeper connections with their audience base. By tapping into DRIM Global's expansive network of influencers, Swiggy Instamart anticipates a more dynamic and engaging approach to connect with customers.
Amit Kumar Banka, head of growth marketing, Swiggy, added, "We're thrilled about this collaboration with DRIM Global. By leveraging the power of influencers, we're excited to further enrich the experience for our users and showcase the expertise of our service professionals."
The collaboration between DRIM Global and Swiggy Instamart is poised to redefine the narrative of influencer marketing in the realm of instant grocery delivery services, promising innovative campaigns that resonate with consumers on a profound level.