Duroflex changes its pitch from great sleep to stress relief for India

Duroflex has unveiled a major brand repositioning, shifting its narrative from “great sleep” to “designed to de-stress” as the company looks to address what it calls an “unbroken cycle of stress” among Indian consumers. The new identity spans the company’s entire product portfolio, including mattresses, sofas, recliners and other rest-related solutions.

Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex Group, says the move is rooted in extensive consumer research conducted over several quarters across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Allahabad and Jamshedpur.

“Consumers today are constantly rushing between work, commutes, and family responsibilities. Stress manifests physically in the form of joint pain, knots, fatigue and restlessness. We realised the category needed to address a more meaningful consumer pain point,” he says.

Vijay notes that, while mattresses have traditionally been marketed through technical specifications – layers, foam types and material science – most consumers do not fully understand these details. “This is a high-involvement category, but involvement comes only once in seven years. We wanted to simplify the decision-making by anchoring products to a universal consumer truth: stress,” he adds.

With the new positioning, Duroflex aims to reframe sleep as a tool for stress relief rather than a nightly routine. From an innovation standpoint, the brand will continue to build on its technology-led products.

The new identity is being implemented across more than 5,000 consumer touchpoints, including exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets, packaging and digital platforms. The transition will take a few quarters, Vijay said, noting that the updated logo retains the core visual equity of the 60-year-old brand while introducing a contemporary look.

Duroflex will promote its new positioning through a mix of digital, influencer-led and hyperlocal activations. The company has partnered with Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon with pan-India digital reach, to decode sleep and stress science for consumers.

His content- focused on mythbusting, ergonomics, and the role of rest in stress reduction—will appear across social media, the brand’s website, and in-store touchpoints.

The brand continues to evaluate celebrity associations as needed, Vijay said, though Kohli remains its primary ambassador. The sleep mattress brand also works with creators, who help contextualise the category. For example, their ongoing collaboration with Farah Khan showcases how a smart recliner bed transforms the bedroom from a passive sleeping zone into an active space for reading, chatting, and unwinding. Product excitement is high even among celebrities and it organically builds adoption and interest.

When asked about Virat Kohli’s widely publicised use of Duroflex mattresses during tournaments abroad, Sridhar Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of the Duroflex Group, clarifies that the association stems from genuine product preference.

“It was completely organic,” Balakrishnan says. “When Virat came on board a few years ago, he tried our products and felt the difference. Whenever he travels—whether in India, the US or the Caribbean—we ensure he has access to Duroflex. It’s not a partnership-driven placement.”

Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer; Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO

“We are solving for a pressing consumer need in a meaningful manner,” Balakrishnan says. “Each brand has its own strategy. Some play on value. Our proposition is designed to de-stress—whether through mattresses, recliners or future adjacencies.”

Vijay adds that the shift changes how sales teams communicate with shoppers. “If a salesperson says, ‘This mattress will help you rest,’ it’s functional. But if they say, ‘This will help you recharge,’ the emotional benefit is clearer. We are speaking the language of outcomes, not layers.”

Within the Duroflex Group, multiple brands serve different consumer tiers. Perfect Rest addresses first-time branded buyers transitioning from cotton mattresses. Sleepyhead focuses on young, online-first renters looking for smart, space-saving products.

Duroflex sits at the premium end. “Our consumer is typically 25-plus in metro and tier-2 cities. They understand quality and are willing to pay for it. They’re omnichannel shoppers who might research online and buy offline, or the reverse,” Vijay explains.

Online channels contribute around 18-19% of Duroflex's revenue, but both executives emphasise that the true story lies in the fluidity of consumer journeys. “Discovery may happen on Instagram, but the final purchase could be at a store. Or someone may try a product in-store and place the order on our website.” In this category, recommendations matter significantly.

The brand plans to scale up COCO (company-owned, company-operated) stores in metros, where shoppers increasingly seek experiential retail. In tier-2 and tier-3 markets, growth will come through general trade partners.

“In major cities, consumers want a hands-on experience,” Balakrishnan says. “But general trade continues to be extremely strong in smaller towns, so our expansion will follow that.”