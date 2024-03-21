Eco Mobility named transportation service provider for Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals

Expressing his delight, Aditya Loomba, joint MD, Eco Mobility, said, “We are elated to be selected as the transportation providers by the IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The IPL is a prestigious event that captures the imagination of millions of cricket fans across the globe. By joining forces with these franchises, Eco Mobility gains a fantastic platform to demonstrate our dedication to exceptional service and creating luxury travel experiences. We are confident that our extensive fleet of premium vehicles and our team of dedicated professionals will meet the transportation needs of both teams seamlessly. We look forward to creating a synergy that contributes to a memorable season.”