Eco Mobility named transportation service provider for Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Eco Mobility aims to provide exceptional service and luxury travel experiences for both teams.
Eco Mobility, a premier car rental service provider, has been named the transportation service provider for two of the ten franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, for the upcoming 2024 season.
Under this agreement, Eco Mobility will provide a range of transit solutions for the entire entourage of both teams throughout the IPL season, ensuring comfortable and efficient travel across India. From luxurious coaches to spacious vehicles for team players and equipment transportation, Eco Mobility will cater to all the logistical needs of the teams.
Expressing his delight, Aditya Loomba, joint MD, Eco Mobility, said, “We are elated to be selected as the transportation providers by the IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The IPL is a prestigious event that captures the imagination of millions of cricket fans across the globe. By joining forces with these franchises, Eco Mobility gains a fantastic platform to demonstrate our dedication to exceptional service and creating luxury travel experiences. We are confident that our extensive fleet of premium vehicles and our team of dedicated professionals will meet the transportation needs of both teams seamlessly. We look forward to creating a synergy that contributes to a memorable season.”