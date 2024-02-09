Emirates announces global marketing partnership with NBA

“We are proud to establish a global marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association to become its official global airline partner,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates group chairman and chief executive. “With basketball’s popularity around the world, we are excited to work with one of the most globally recognised and prestigious professional leagues. The NBA is a valuable addition to our sponsorship portfolio as it allows us to connect with a vast global fanbase, including in the U.S., where the game is an integral part of the country’s sport culture.”