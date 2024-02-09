Emirates announces global marketing partnership with NBA

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Emirates and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multiyear global marketing partnership naming Emirates the official global airline partner of the NBA. The collaboration also makes Emirates the inaugural title partner of the NBA Cup, previously named the NBA in-season tournament, as well as the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA.
The airline will be featured through a co-branded Emirates NBA Cup event logo, with co-branded promotion planned across the NBA’s global social media community and in-arena signage throughout the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal and championship games starting next season. The logo will also be featured on all referees' jerseys.
“We are proud to establish a global marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association to become its official global airline partner,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates group chairman and chief executive. “With basketball’s popularity around the world, we are excited to work with one of the most globally recognised and prestigious professional leagues. The NBA is a valuable addition to our sponsorship portfolio as it allows us to connect with a vast global fanbase, including in the U.S., where the game is an integral part of the country’s sport culture.”
“Emirates is a world-class airline that shares our commitment to engaging fans around the world in new and creative ways,” said NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum. “As basketball continues to be recognised as the fastest growing sport globally, this collaboration will showcase the excitement of the NBA to the millions of people who fly Emirates every year.”
The sponsorship will also allow Emirates to enjoy a presence at other marquee league events, including as a partner of NBA Crossover, NBA All-Star, and NBA Finals Legacy Project. Emirates branding will be visible through virtual in-arena signage and on top of the backboard during nationally televised NBA games.
Emirates’ patch will also be featured on the jerseys for all referees in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), beginning with the 2025 season.