Emirates signed as official airline partner of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The partnership between ICC and Emirates also sees Emirates featured on the official kit of the ICC Elite and International Panels of Umpires. Emirates has been the main sponsor of the Emirates Elite and International Panels of ICC Umpires since 2002, when the panels were formed to officiate Test Matches and One Day Internationals around the world. Along with the Umpires, Emirates also sponsors the Elite and International Panels of ICC Match Referees. Together with branding and media exposure to cricket fans around the world, Emirates also transports umpires and referees to international events as the Global Partner of the ICC.