Enter Sanitab, a tablet sanitiser for fruits, veggies and even drinking water

Launched by Trends Pharma, Sanitab tablets can be used for cleaning fruits and vegetables; disinfecting surfaces and even drinking water.
Pharmaceutical company Trends Pharma has announced the launch of its multipurpose disinfectant tablet, Sanitab. In this lesser known disinfectant format, the tablet has to be dissolved in water. The solution can be applied in various scenarios to to get rid of disease causing bacteria and viruses. The tablet to water ratio depends on the use case. The product is available in tubes of 25 tablets and each tube is priced at Rs. 250. Orders can be placed through the Sanitab website and Amazon.
As per the Trends Pharma team, the new offering has been approved by the EPA against COVID-19, Sanitab comes recommended by the WHO, UNICEF, the UK Department of Health as well as the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Owing to the presence of NaDCC (Chlorine), this product can be used it in many different ways – to disinfect fruits and vegetables, surfaces in homes and offices and even to disinfect water from untreated sources.
Developed by Aniket and Namrata Parikh, a Mumbai-based couple, Sanitab was created when the duo adapted their family-run business’ industrial product for household uses. Aniket graduatied with degrees in chemical engineering and biotechnology from John Hopkins University US. He sees to the technical aspects while Namrata, who holds a degree in psychology and marketing from UPenn, oversees the marketing operations.
“We introduced Sanitab to help people follow good hygiene practices and keep their environments clean and safe. The response we’ve received so far has been really overwhelming and we hope that our product continues to help people across the globe. We’re currently in the middle of extending operations in Asia and the Middle East,” Aniket Parikh says.
“Sanitab is very effective in destroying harmful viruses and bacteria. It’s easy to use and its versatility ensures that it can be used by anybody, from a homemaker to a nurse or delivery boy. In light of the current situation, we believe that our offering can help a lot of people, while putting their minds at ease.” puts in Namrata Parikh.