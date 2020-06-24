Enter Sanitab, a tablet sanitiser for fruits, veggies and even drinking water

Pharmaceutical company Trends Pharma has announced the launch of its multipurpose disinfectant tablet, Sanitab. In this lesser known disinfectant format, the tablet has to be dissolved in water. The solution can be applied in various scenarios to to get rid of disease causing bacteria and viruses. The tablet to water ratio depends on the use case. The product is available in tubes of 25 tablets and each tube is priced at Rs. 250. Orders can be placed through the Sanitab website and Amazon.